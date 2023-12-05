Some BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from BRP's 19 analysts is for revenues of CA$10b in 2025, which would reflect a small 5.3% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to decline 18% to CA$9.93 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$12b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$13.71 in 2025. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 23% to CA$106.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BRP's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - BRP is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that BRP's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. You can learn more about our debt analysis for free on our platform here.

