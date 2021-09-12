Browns S Ronnie Harrison Jr. ejected after retaliatory shove to face of Chiefs coach
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, leading to the first ejection of the NFL season.
With 4:59 remaining in the first quarter, Cleveland defenders ran Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of bounds near the Kansas City sideline. A scuffle ensued, and a late flag was thrown.
CBS cameras didn't catch the infraction live. But replay showed a rare sight in the NFL — a player and an opposing coach involved in a physical interaction. The TV broadcast showed Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. stand up from the pile of players and shove a Chiefs assistant identified as running backs coach Greg Lewis in the face.
#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected after taking a big swing at a #Chiefs coach. Not sure what this was about. He'll also see a fine later this week.pic.twitter.com/rcAxugqhyv
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2021
Officials didn't initially eject Harrison, but issued a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to the Chiefs. Upon further review from replay officials, Harrison was issued a personal foul and ejected from the game.
A second angle showed what prompted the altercation.
After Harrison stepped over Edwards-Helaire, Lewis shoved Harrison. Then Harrison shoved him back in the face.
#Browns Ronnie Harrison can’t do this. You just can’t. Ejection and fine is automatic. Even if a coach pushes you because he thinks you’re purposely stepping on his player (and I actually don’t think it was on purpose by Harrison) you can’t open-hand shove a coach in the face. pic.twitter.com/jeWzEu1kUo
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 12, 2021
Lewis remained in the game. The Chiefs went on to score a field goal on the drive, cutting their early deficit to 8-3.