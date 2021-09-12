Browns S Ronnie Harrison Jr. ejected after retaliatory shove to face of Chiefs coach

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Ronnie Harrison Jr. saw an early exit on Sunday. (Scott Galvin/Reuters)

Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, leading to the first ejection of the NFL season. 

With 4:59 remaining in the first quarter, Cleveland defenders ran Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of bounds near the Kansas City sideline. A scuffle ensued, and a late flag was thrown.

CBS cameras didn't catch the infraction live. But replay showed a rare sight in the NFL — a player and an opposing coach involved in a physical interaction. The TV broadcast showed Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. stand up from the pile of players and shove a Chiefs assistant identified as running backs coach Greg Lewis in the face

Officials didn't initially eject Harrison, but issued a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to the Chiefs. Upon further review from replay officials, Harrison was issued a personal foul and ejected from the game. 

A second angle showed what prompted the altercation.

After Harrison stepped over Edwards-Helaire, Lewis shoved Harrison. Then Harrison shoved him back in the face. 

Lewis remained in the game. The Chiefs went on to score a field goal on the drive, cutting their early deficit to 8-3.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories