Brownsville: Seven dead as car strikes people in Texas border town

The road in Brownsville, Texas where the crash happened

Seven people have been killed in the US state of Texas after a car struck a group at a bus stop close to a shelter for the homeless and migrants.

The incident happened in the city of Brownsville near the Mexican border at about 08:30 local time (14:30 GMT) on Sunday.

At least six other people were been injured, some of them critically.

The driver has been arrested and charged. Police said the incident appeared to be intentional.

The director of the nearby Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, Victor Maldonado, told the Associated Press that most of the victims were Venezuelan men.

He said surveillance footage showed an SUV that "ran the light that was about a hundred feet away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop".

Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department told local media that the driver had also been taken to hospital for treatment and was undergoing drug and alcohol tests.

Migrants were thought to be among the dead, Lieutenant Sandoval said.