Browns Tried Drafting Cameron Jordan After Saints Had Already Picked Him in First Round

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick show, Saints' Cameron Jordan revealed that one day after he was taken by New Orleans in the 2011 NFL draft, the Browns called to let him know that they would also be selecting the defensive end.

In a classic Cleveland turn of events, the Browns had confused Cameron Jordan with Jordan Cameron, the USC tight end who Cleveland ultimately took in the fourth round of that year's draft.

"I was sitting there like, 'I mean I'll take two signing bonuses but I refuse to go to Cleveland,'" Jordan told Patrick.

Cameron Jordan has remained with the Saints since his draft day in 2011, while the correct Jordan Cameron spent four seasons in Cleveland before signing with the Miami Dolphins for the final two years of his career.

Cameron retired in 2016 after suffering his fourth concussion in as many seasons.