Browns trade rumors: David Njoku wants out of Cleveland before training camp

Browns tight end David Njoku is under contract through 2021, but he wants to leave Cleveland as soon as possible.

The former first-round pick and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, requested a trade from the team Friday. The Browns would like to keep Njoku, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but Njoku and Rosenhaus informed Cleveland they want a trade to be completed before training camp.

"It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Njoku's request could be a reaction to the Browns' offseason moves. Cleveland signed Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year contract this offseason and selected Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A broken wrist limited Njoku to just four games last season, but he was productive during the 2018 campaign. Njoku caught 56 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns that year, playing in all 16 regular season games.

"We still have a ton of belief in David and he is very talented," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in April. "Obviously, he was not on the field much last year but he is a guy with outstanding physical tools, he has proven NFL production and we still think the future is very bright with him here."

Njoku is set to make $1.76 million in 2020 and $6.013 million in 2021 as part of his current deal with the Browns.