Browns top pick Myles Garrett not practicing

BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett continues to be slowed by an unspecified injury.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft wasn't on the field Wednesday as his teammates worked out. Garrett was with a group of other injured players, who worked with trainers on the side.

Last week, Garrett described the injury ''as a little nick'' and said the Browns were holding him out of practice as a precaution. He also said he expected to be ''full tilt'' for this week's workouts. A Browns spokesman said Garrett did participate in Tuesday's practice, which wasn't open to the media.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett was slowed by an ankle injury during part of his junior season at Texas A&M.

The Browns are counting on Garrett to not only improve their pass rush but a defensive unit that was ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.

