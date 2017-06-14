Browns' top pick Myles Garrett hurts foot late in practice

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett runs though drills during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, injured his left foot late in practice on Wednesday.

Garrett was rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill when he went down in the backfield. He stayed on the ground for nearly a minute and was checked by a trainer and coach Hue Jackson before being helped up and hobbling to the sideline.

He did not return to practice and limped into the field house when the Browns were forced to go indoors because of inclement weather. Garrett continued to favor his foot when he walked into the locker room.

Jackson said he would not know the extent of Garrett's injury until he is examined by doctors. Garrett missed time earlier this spring with an unspecified injury.

The Browns signed Garrett to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.

