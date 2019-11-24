Browns team owner Dee Haslam shows support for Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, their first game since the late-game melee in their Thursday night contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 14.

So it’s the first game Cleveland will be without Myles Garrett, their top pass rusher who has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for removing Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and swinging it at him.

At least one powerful person is showing support for Garrett.

Browns team co-owner Dee Haslam was on the sideline before Sunday’s game wearing a winter cap with No. 95 on it in orange numbers:

Browns team owner Dee Haslam shows support for suspended Myles Garrett before Sunday's game. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

After Garrett’s suspension was upheld, general manager John Dorsey released a statement of support for Garrett, who had 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits in the 10 games he played this season. Dorsey called Garrett “a man of high character and unquestionable integrity.”

Garrett told league officials during his appeal hearing that Rudolph directed a racial slur at him, which influenced his reaction. That news was leaked, which led Garrett to post on social media that he was assured the hearing was a place for him to “speak openly and honestly... This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.”

Rudolph’s lawyer denied that his client used a slur and the NFL said it found no evidence.

