Browns TE Hooper undergoing appendectomy, out against Cincy

CLEVELAND — Browns tight end Austin Hooper is undergoing an appendectomy and will miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent this year, is having the operation Friday. Stefanski said it's expected to be a standard procedure and the 25-year-old Hooper will not miss significant time.

A two-time Pro Bowler in four seasons with Atlanta, Hooper has 22 catches for 205 yards this season. He's caught at least five passes in Cleveland's past three games.

With Hooper out, Stefanski's rotation at tight end in Cincinnati will include rookie Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson.

Stefanski said quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a good week of practice and progressed from an injury to his chest and ribs sustained on Oct. 11 against Indianapolis. Mayfield winced in pain on several throws last week in a 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

“He's healthy,” Stefanski said. “He's not 100 per cent but he's pushing through it.”

The Browns have also ruled out starting right guard Wyatt Teller, who will miss his second straight game with a calf injury. Chris Hubbard will again take his spot.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press