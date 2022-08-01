Browns statement on 'remorseful' Deshaun Watson contradicts QB's words, Judge Robinson's ruling

Jason Owens
·4 min read
In this article:
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement on Monday that they "respect" the decision of independent hearing officer Sue L. Robinson to suspend Deshaun Watson six games in the aftermath of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

In it, they described Watson as "remorseful," a characterization that contradicts Watson's own words and Robinson's conclusion in her 16-page decision.

After overseeing a three-day disciplinary hearing, Robinson ruled that Watson violated the NFL's personal conduct policy for his alleged actions with massage therapists who accused him of varying degrees of sexual misconduct. The six-game ban fell short of the NFL's leaked desire of at least a year-long suspension for Watson. It also appeared to meet the approval of the NFLPA, which stated on Sunday that it wouldn't appeal the ruling while urging the NFL to do the same.

Robinson stated in her ruling released on Monday that Watson's “pattern of behavior was egregious” but that it was “nonviolent sexual conduct" in explaining the length of the suspension.

Haslams: Watson is 'remorseful'

In their statement, the Haslams — who traded for then signed Watson to a $230 million contract with an NFL record for guaranteed money — praised Robinson's decision as "fair" then touted Watson as "remorseful" — a conclusion that Robinson didn't reach.

"We respect Judge Robinson's decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process," the Haslams' statement reads. "We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him."

Here's what Robinson wrote in her decision regarding Watson's remorse.

“With respect to what the appropriate discipline should be, I note that there are aggravating factors applicable to Mr. Watson, that is, his lack of expressed remorse and his tardy notice to the NFL of the first-filed lawsuit,’’ Robinson wrote.

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns shakes hands with managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
Deshaun Watson shakes hands with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Watson in March: 'I don't have any regrets'

As for that "lack of remorse," Watson has repeatedly demonstrated it when asked to address the allegations against him. During his introductory news conference with the Browns in March, Watson denied that he assaulted anybody and declared that he doesn't have any regrets.

"I don't have any regrets," Watson said on March 25. "Like I said before, the things off the field right now that came up caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging."

"I never assaulted anyone," Watson added. "I never disrespected anyone."

When asked on June 14 at a news conference if he stood by his March statements, Watson said this:

“Like I said, I never assaulted anyone," Watson said. "I never harassed anyone. I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”

He did amend statement on "regret," telling reporters that his regrets include the "impact" on a list of people including Browns management, teammates and fans. He didn't extend his regret to his accusers or note precisely what exactly it is that he regrets. He also said that the "impact" "triggered" people, language that's reflected in the Haslams' statement on Monday.

The NFL now has the option to appeal Robinson's decision if it deems Watson's punishment insufficient. It released a statement on Monday that it is "reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps."

