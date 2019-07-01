Browns speak with Kareem Hunt after incident involving police at Cleveland bar

Kareem Hunt is in the news again after video emerged Monday of the Browns running back talking with police outside of a Cleveland bar.

TMZ obtained the video that it reports was recorded over the weekend and shows Hunt pleading with police. According to the report, police approached Hunt after he allegedly had a “small argument” with a friend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Someone is heard saying “I saw him push you” on the video.

No charges, reports filed

Cleveland police confirmed that Hunt was not arrested, detained or charged with anything and that a report was not filed.

On the surface, it appears to be a minor incident if anything at all. But with Hunt’s past and half-season suspension looming, it was enough to prompt the Browns to address the situation, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns, who have a "zero-tolerance" policy for Kareem Hunt, acknowledged his latest incident involving police. (Reuters)

A Browns spokesman told AP the team talked with Hunt about the incident, but provided no further comment. The NFL declined to comment when approached by AP.

Browns signed Hunt after he assaulted woman

The Browns signed the 23-year-old Pro Bowl running back after the Kansas City Chiefs cut him last season when video emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway. The Chiefs released Hunt in December in the midst of a playoff run, claiming that Hunt repeatedly lied about the incident before the video emerged proving he had assaulted the woman.

The Browns signed Hunt in February, and the NFL handed down the eight-game suspension in March.

Browns have ‘zero-tolerance’ policy for Hunt

Browns general manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt in Kansas City in 2017 as the Chiefs general manager, announced a zero-tolerance policy for Hunt when they signed him.

Story continues

Hunt started a counseling program for alcohol and anger management in December following his release from the Chiefs.

More from Yahoo Sports:





