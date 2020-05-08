Browns re-sign WR Higgins after stunted 2019 season

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Rashard Higgins is back on Cleveland's roster. It remains to be seen if he's back in the game plan.

Higgins' signing to a one-year, $910,000 contract was made official Friday by the Browns, who brought back the free agent following a strange 2019 season for the former fifth-round draft pick.

Higgins was limited by a knee injury last season, but he also fell from favor with former coach Freddie Kitchens and finished with four catches for 55 yards. It was a dramatic drop for Higgins, who in 2018 became a favorite target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns also waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

The 25-year-old Higgins is the longest tenured receiver with Cleveland. He'll compete for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. along with rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones and others.

In four seasons, Higgins has 76 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns.

