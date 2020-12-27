Browns short-handed as they face Jets

  FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry plays against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, in Cleveland. The Browns will try to earn a playoff spot without four wide receivers, including star Landry, their starting middle linebacker and his replacement due to COVID-19 protocols. But despite the six players being out, an NFL spokesman said Cleveland's game at the New York Jets will be played as scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 27.
The Cleveland Browns are short-handed as they try to clinch the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002, the longest active drought in the NFL.

They learned Sunday morning they will be without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills against the New York Jets because of an illness. Wills had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and activated Saturday, but was then downgraded Sunday. Kendall Lamm will take his starting spot.

The Browns' trip to New Jersey was delayed Saturday after starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and four receivers, including top target Jarvis Landry, were ruled out because of close contact. The Browns will be missing receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips. They were placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday before the team flew to the New York area.

Cleveland's offensive line was already banged up before Wills was ruled out. Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle, and rookie Nick Harris will start in his place.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without both starting offensive tackles when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Left tackle Anthony Costanzo is inactive because of an ankle injury suffered in practice on Thursday. Right tackle Braden Smith is also out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Indianapolis promoted guard Jake Eldrenkamp and tackle J'Marcus Webb to the active roster to provide some needed depth.

The Colts will also play without assistant offensive line coach Klayton Adams will be unavailable because of COVID-19 related reasons. His duties will be handled by the offensive staff.

The Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for the second time this month because of a hip issue. Matthew Wright, who made all three kicks against Washington on Dec. 7, will start in place of Boswell. Pittsburgh will have running back James Conner available after he sat out a loss to Cincinnati because of a quadriceps injury.

The Baltimore Ravens have placed running back Mark Ingram on the inactive list against the New York Giants, along with cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith.

Ingram is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Peters has a calf injury and Smith has a shoulder issue.

The Giants expect to start Daniel Jones at quarterback. He's missed two of the past three games because of hamstring and ankle injuries.

He won't have Golden Tate as a target. Tate is inactive with a calf injury.

Also, the Giants say fullback Eli Penny will miss the game with an illness that is not a COVID-19 issue.

The Chiefs have wide receiver Tyreek Hill available as they attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the lone first-round playoff bye with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Hill had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that he picked up in last week's win over the Saints.

The Chiefs are missing linebackers Anthony Hitchens (COVID-19) and Damien Wilson (knee), which means Darius Harris, Ben Niemann and Willie Gay Jr. are in line to play against the Falcons.

Atlanta is once again without wide receiver Julio Jones, who is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury. The Falcons also are without center Alex Mack because of a concussion, left guard James Carpenter because of a groin injury and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson with a knee injury.

Falcons return specialist Brandon Powell (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) are active.

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson, listed as questionable to play against his former team because of a hamstring injury, is active and in the starting lineup at Jacksonville. Robinson has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jaguars.

The Texans placed safety Eric Murray on the COVID list and promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster to take his spot. This comes after they placed LB Whitney Mercilus on the COVID list on Christmas.

---

CLEVELAND AT NEW YORK JETS

Browns: OT Jedrick Wills, G Wyatt Teller, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson

Jets: CB Javelin Guidry, WR Lawrence Cager, TE Ross Travis, OL James Murray, DL Trevon Coley, K Chase McLaughlin, QB James Morgan.

---

NEW YORK GIANTS AT BALTIMORE

Giants: WR Golden Tate, FB Eli Penny, OT Kyle Murphy, OT Jackson Barton, DE RJ McIntosh.

Ravens: RB Mark Ingram, CB Jimmy Smith, CB Marcus Peters, CB Jimmy Smith, OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Broderick Washington, WR James Proche

---

CHICAGO AT JACKSONVILLE

Bears: CB Buster Skrine, CB Jaylon Johnson, OL Lachavious Simmons, NT Daniel McCullers, TE Demetrius Harris, WR Riley Ridley

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Collin Johnson, RB James Robinson, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, TE Tyler Davis, DL Caraun Reid

---

ATLANTA at KANSAS CITY

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Darqueze Dennard, C Alex Mack, OG James Carpenter, DTs Marlon Davidson and Deadrin Senat.

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Damien Wilson, OT Martinas Rankin, DE Tim Ward, DT Khalen Saunders, CBs BoPete Keyes and Deandre Baker.

---

INDIANAPOLIS at PITTSBURGH

Colts: LT Anthony Castonzo, QB Jacob Eason, WR Marcus Johnson, WR Dezmon Patmon and CB Isaiah Rogers.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, K Chris Boswell, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., ILB Marcus Allen, OLB Ola Adeniyi, DE Isaiah Buggs.

---

CINCINNATI AT HOUSTON

Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, K Randy Bullock, LB Jordan Evans, LB Logan Wilson, G B.J. Finney, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland.

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, WR Isaiah Coulter, RB C.J. Prosise, CB Phillip Gaines and QB Josh McCown.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

  • Burger and The Kickback foster love of running in underserved Toronto communities

    TORONTO — Every weekend, Hakim Mohamed and his nine-year-old twin daughters Amira and Anisa run.They head from their Regent Park house in downtown Toronto toward Riverdale Park. They'll run for an hour, in all kinds of weather. With sports programs and gym classes shelved by COVID-19's second wave in Ontario, running allows his daughters to burn pent-up energy.  "Oh man, (they have) a whole lot of energy," Mohamed laughed. "I don't like them on their screens, so I try to take them out and let them run and play."  Running is about more than the ground covered, or energy burned, Mohamed said. It's also the conversations that occur amid the methodical thump of three pairs of feet on pavement.  "It's very nice, it allows us time to be together, because we have two other kids (aged one and three) as well, so they see this as something for me and them to share," said Mohamed, whose family moved to Canada from Ethiopia when he was four.  Their passion for running grew out of a chance meeting Mohamed had with Jamal Burger. Mohamed was walking home after working an overnight shift, and Burger and his Kickback running club were heading out on a run.  "I stopped him and I asked 'What is this about?'" Mohamed said. "And he told me to come by next Sunday for running, and I said 'Can I bring the kids over? I have kids.' And he goes, most definitely, it's specifically for kids. So then we went the next Sunday, we started practising with them, and it just took off from there."  The Kickback club started two years ago, Burger said, hatched from the desire to encourage healthy lifestyles among youth in underserved communities. It's free and open to both kids and adults, Burger said, to foster "a symbiotic relationship with learning. So we can provide insight to the kids about potential careers or opportunities or how we just did something. And (the kids) can also remind us to be present or just enjoy life or things like that. It's a combination. It's like a perfect exchange of intelligence."  The 27-year-old Burger is a photographer particularly well-known for his work in the NBA. He's shot DeMar DeRozan for the cover of Slam Magazine, and spent a month in Africa with Raptors president Masai Ujiri documenting Ujiri's Giants of Africa camps.  Burger is the founder of The Kickback, a group that works to lift up inner-city kids, while also teaching them lessons about empowerment and responsibility in the process.It began with a sneaker drive in 2016. Including this year's holiday drive, The Kickback has received over 5,500 donations of shoes.  Burger and Macaulay Madrigal started the running club, but when it scheduled its first run, nobody showed up but Burger, Madrigal, and Christian Epistola (also from The Kickback). "Like no one took us seriously on the idea," Burger said. "We didn't care, we still did (the run)."  The group slowly grew to several dozen people, the majority of which are between 13 and 20. They partnered with Asics to provide shoes and Lululemon for shirts. Before shelving runs in September as a COVID-19 safety precaution when school resumed, they'd completed the Lululemon Canada Running Series 10K virtual race. In 2019, the group did the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon event. Mohamed and his then-seven-year-old daughters completed the half-marathon.  "I told them, 'Hey, listen, this is just for fun, we could just take it easy and do the (5K race)," he said. "But a month into (running with the Kickback club) we noticed they were keeping up with everybody. So, they said, 'Hey Dad, we want to do the 21 kilometres.' And I said if you can do it, we'll do it together.  "Honestly, I was huffing and puffing but I couldn't show them that, they kind of pushed me to go through it," he said with a laugh.  Like Mohamed, the runs for Burger are about more than just putting one foot in front of the other. It's a chance to mentor kids in a unique environment while fostering a love of running and reinforcing the importance of healthy living."There are conversations and moments while running where we have the opportunity to discuss topics with different kids," Burger said. "I'll be running with a kid and he'll be talking to me about how he feels like an outcast, being the only one who wants to do positive things, and he feels safe in the space here when he's running with us."  One girl in the group, upon finishing a 10-kilometre run, told Burger: "This is the first time I've ever felt like I had people around me supporting me to do something I never knew I could."  "It's just those conversations in the safe space that we've been able to create which I'm most proud of," he said.  The idea for The Kickback sneaker drive was to use shoes as a vehicle to help promote change, providing kids in low-income communities with sneakers while teaching them the importance of paying it forward.  Growing up in Regent Park, Burger said he and his friends would steal headphones and video games to trade for sneakers.    "The messed up part about that is out of the 10 friends that I used to get in trouble with between the ages like 12 and 14, I'm the only one that didn't end up in a pretty serious situation that would hurt my chances of being successful or even getting a job," Burger said. Burger, who also runs the production company Tier Zero with several friends, quickly gained a significant social media following when he started taking photos at age 20. He thought it ironic that shoe companies sent him free sneakers. He had about 30 pairs taking up space in his closet, and realized the potential of a sneaker drive, gathering about 150 pairs in his first drive in Regent Park, "hoping that at least one kid wouldn't have to steal or do something wrong to be able to go to school with a brand new pair of sneakers."  Since the first year, the Kickback has held drives in Vancouver, Boston, Chicago, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.   "And we're doing it in a different way," Burger said. "The sneaker is so powerful, because it shows the kids in our neighbourhoods that despite how much older we are than (the kids), we speak the same language. We know it will make them feel confident, and we don't give the sneakers as a handout, but more like a form of acknowledgment. Because you know that the kids go through a lot, and we want to make sure that they're appreciated for that."  Community activism is even more crucial now as underserved communities have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19. Burger said while they haven't been able to run as a group, The Kickback is exploring ways in 2021 to keep kids active at home.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • West Ham comes from behind twice, draws 2-2 with Brighton

    LONDON — Tomas Soucek scored for the third time in his last five Premier League games to earn West Ham a 2-2 draw against Brighton, which threw away the lead twice at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.The giant Czech Republic midfielder saw the ball ricochet into the net off the side of his face after Brighton captain Lewis Dunk only got a glancing touch to a clearing header from a corner.Dunk had earlier put Brighton ahead for the second time with a goal that also had a hint of fortune about it. It also came from a corner, with Dunk prodding home from close range after the ball bounced into his path off his hip following an attempted headed clearance from Andriy Yarmolenko.If Brighton had held on, the south-coast team would have jumped four points clear of the bottom three.Neal Maupay gave Brighton the lead in the 44th with a shot from eight yards (meters) after he latched onto a loose ball in the box.Ben Johnson equalized with his first goal in senior football. The 20-year-old full back, who is the nephew of former England defender Paul Parker and the cousin of another, Ledley King, slotted home a finish in the 60th after substitute Manuel Lanzini scrambled a pass to him inside the area.

  • Christian Gross hired to end Schalke's 29-game winless run

    GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke hired Christian Gross as coach on Sunday in a bid to bring an end to the club's long winless streak and avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.The Gelsenkirchen-based club said the 66-year-old Swiss coach will be assisted by Onur Cinel, Naldo, Matthias Kreutzer and goalkeeping coach Simon Henzler.Schalke is last in the Bundesliga with just four points from 13 rounds and a winless run that stretches to a club-record 29 games over two seasons.Tasmania Berlin holds the league record of 31 games without a win from the 1965-66 season and Schalke next faces Hertha Berlin away on Jan. 2 and Hoffenheim at home a week later."The next five months will be all about managing to stay in the Bundesliga," Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said. "Christian Gross has shown in both Germany and England that he can successfully take on challenges like this."Gross said in May that he was retiring from coaching. The former midfielder was last coach of Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for his third stint. He also coached Cairo-based Zamalek in Egypt. His last coaching job in Europe was at Swiss side Young Boys in 2012. Gross' former teams also include Stuttgart and Tottenham.Gross is Schalke's fourth coach of the season after David Wagner, Manuel Baum and Huub Stevens, who took over for just two games on an interim basis after Baum was fired on Dec. 18."We need to have a good atmosphere in and around the team to be successful again. I will give everything so that we can accomplish our goals together," Gross was quoted as saying on the Schalke website.