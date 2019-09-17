Browns share 'Friends' intro parody featuring Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry
The Browns won more than just Monday night's game against the Jets.
Shortly after securing its first win of 2019, Cleveland's social team won the internet by sharing a hilarious remake of the iconic "Friends" title sequence featuring Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Denzel Ward and JC Tretter.
B • R • O • W • N • S (2019) pic.twitter.com/sMyCJYHj0w
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2019
The video was titled "B • R • O • W • N • S," mimicking the imagery of "Friends," and featured an orange fountain, couch, lamp and the iconic "I'll Be There For You" theme song. The setup was a scene right out of the show's favorite coffee shop, "Central Perk."
The internet loved it:
Greatest thing I ever seen.
— a happy tj110_ (@tj110_) September 17, 2019
Legendary hahaha! pic.twitter.com/AoLSLDLcvg
— Pat (@Pjk87) September 17, 2019
Ok. Thats hilarious! #browns https://t.co/uqcigZbfoV
— Tammy Colson (@TLColson) September 17, 2019
Omg I’m suddenly way more of a browns fan
— Cassandra➕ (@cassandra_misch) September 17, 2019
— Admiral_Iblis (@Admiral_Iblis) September 17, 2019
The Browns even got a shout out from the official "Friends" Twitter account. The rest of the league has been challenged to make more parodies.
We applaud you, @Browns! Now let’s see what the other 31 NFL teams can do. Join the #NationalFriendsLeague and show us your best #FriendsFountainChallenge https://t.co/VwELH0pVNC
— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) September 17, 2019
This is 100 percent the video we never knew we needed.