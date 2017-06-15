Browns rookie Garrett still being evaluated for injury

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett listens to his coaches during NFL football rookie minicamp, in Berea, Ohio. Myles Garrett limped off the field Wednesday, June 14, 2017 a scary sight for the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall draft pick sustained an injury to his left foot late in practice while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is not practicing as doctors assess his left foot injury.

The No. 1 overall draft pick was kept off the field Thursday as the team concluded its minicamp. Garrett got hurt Wednesday while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill late in practice. He crumpled to the ground and was in obvious distress while being checked by a trainer and coach Hue Jackson.

Garrett did not return to the field and later limped into the team's facility. A team spokesman says Garrett is being evaluated.

The 21-year-old was slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring. Garrett was limited by a severely sprained left ankle during his junior season at Texas A&M, but still recorded 8 + sacks.

Despite the injury and a knock that he coasted at times, the Browns selected him first and signed him to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.

---

