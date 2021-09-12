Browns’ Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected for shoving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach

It didn’t take long for things to get heated in Sunday’s Chiefs-Browns game at Arrowhead Stadium.

After Cleveland scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion on the opening drive of the game, the Chiefs began moving the ball, too.

On the Chiefs’ fifth play of the season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed an 11-yard pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was tackled on the Kansas City sideline.

There was a pile of players involved and many were slow to get up. Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis then pushed Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. off Edwards-Helaire. Harrison then shoved Lewis in the neck area.

Initially, the Chiefs were penalized for taunting. Then the officials gathered to discuss what had happened, and Harrison was ejected for that shove.