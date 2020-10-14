Browns RB Kareem Hunt on facing Steelers: 'This one's for Myles [Garrett]'

The Cleveland Browns are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. It’s not the first time the two teams have faced each other since Myles Garrett’s helmet infamously made contact with the head of Mason Rudolph, but the incident is still well-remembered in both cities.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to call the matchup a revenge game, but one Cleveland player apparently thinks the Browns have their own revenge to take.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt went out of his way to dedicate Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh to Garrett, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com:

“This one’s for Myles,” Hunt said. “This one’s for Cleveland. This one’s for a lot of things.”

Some might question why a Browns player would dedicate the game to the player who entered NFL infamy for hitting an opponent with his own helmet, but there has been some significant drama over what exactly happened on the field nearly a year ago.

While appealing his suspension with the NFL, Garrett alleged that Rudolph instigated the fight by calling him a racial slur, and reiterated the allegation in an interview with ESPN after the season. Rudolph has denied using the slur at every turn, and the NFL said it “found no such evidence” of the slur.

That doesn’t mean some Browns players can’t believe their teammate was wrongly treated, though. Then-Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens even wore a shirt reading “Pittsburgh started it” ahead of their next matchup two weeks later.

The Browns clearly don't think Myles Garrett was treated fairly following the helmet incident. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) More

Hunt also reportedly said he and Garrett bonded over their past midseason suspensions, which in Hunt’s case was because he was caught on video shoving and kicking a woman. Hunt received an eight-game suspension for the incident, which also led to his release by the Kansas City Chiefs:

“I know what it’s like to not be able to finish a season,” Hunt said.

The Browns and Steelers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More from Yahoo Sports: