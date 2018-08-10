Browns QB Tyrod Taylor on Dez Bryant: ‘I definitely think he could help this team’

Tyrod Taylor wants the Browns to sign Dez Bryant.

The 29-year-old wide receiver will visit with Cleveland sometime next week, according to a report from NFL Network. Taylor said after Cleveland’s 20-10 preseason win over the Giants that Bryant joining Cleveland “would be awesome.”

"I've said this before,” Taylor said Thursday (via Cleveland.com). “We know what type of talent Dez brings to the football field. He's been a very, very good player in his time throughout this league and he adds talent to the wide receiver room.

"I hope it can get done, but like I said that's up to management. I definitely think he could help this team."

Bryant was cut by the Cowboys in mid-April after spending his entire eight-year career with the team. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times with Dallas and led the NFL with 16 receiving touchdowns in 2014. Last season, he registered 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Bryant made headlines last month when he criticized Dallas’ play-calling as well as former teammates Travis Frederick and Sean Lee on Twitter.

MORE: Duke Johnson not moving to wide receiver, Browns coach Hue Jackson says | Cowboys' Sean Lee responds to Dez Bryant: ‘I think he needs to look at himself and hold himself accountable’

The Browns have reportedly also inquired about free agent wide receiver Brandon LaFell after they traded Corey Coleman to the Bills on Sunday.

Taylor completed all five of his passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s preseason opener.