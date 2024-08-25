Browns QB Deshaun Watson sits out preseason finale after dealing with sore arm earlier in week

Deshaun Watson’s return to the field won’t happen until the games count.

The Cleveland quarterback was held out of the Browns' preseason finale Saturday night at Seattle. Watson is still on track to start the Sept. 8 season opener against Dallas.

Watson underwent shoulder surgery in November and has appeared in just 12 games in two seasons with the Browns. He sat out the first two preseason games and dealt with some soreness in his arm during practice on Wednesday. The team said he took his full reps with the first-team offense during Thursday’s workout, which was closed to the media.

Coach Kevin Stefanski had planned to play Watson in the preseason finale but instead decided to take a cautious approach with the franchise QB. Also, the Browns are dealing with injury issues at both offensive tackle spots, which may have factored into the decision.

Watson was in uniform during pregame warmups and did some light throwing. Before kickoff, Stefanski said he was pleased with Watson’s progress.

“I’ve seen a lot from him and really that confidence really goes back to the work that he has put in the spring into the summertime,” Stefanski said on the Browns telecast. “He has worked so hard getting his body ready, getting his mind ready and I’m excited about that for him. But it’s a whole body of work.”

Backup QB Jameis Winston started against the Seahawks.

Watson had surgery in November to repair a broken glenoid (socket) bone in his throwing arm, ending his second season with Cleveland after six starts.

The Browns are counting on the three-time Pro Bowler to bounce back this year. They signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022. He served an 11-game suspension that year for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Cleveland was forced to start five QBs last season because of injuries. The Browns signed free agent Joe Flacco after Watson went down, and the former Super Bowl MVP led the team to the playoffs by going 4-1 and throwing for 1,616 yards in five games.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press