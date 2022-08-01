Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles three more lawsuits; 23 of 24 cases now settled

Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Three of the remaining four women with active lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have reached confidential settlements with the Cleveland Browns quarterback to end those cases, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee did not immediately reveal which plaintiff is the only one not to have settled with Watson after 20 other women previously reached confidential settlements with him in June.

All 24 women had accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021, including the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis, who said Watson brought his own towel to the massage session and caused his genitals to touch her without her consent.

The allegations led to an investigation by the NFL, which sought to have him suspended indefinitely under the league’s personal conduct policy. NFL disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, a former federal judge who presided over a three-day hearing on the matter in late June, handed down a six-game suspension Monday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that, late last night, our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team, as appropriate.”

Watson, 26, has denied wrongdoing and was not charged with any crimes after two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him in March. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, has said the women were lying and that Buzbee views Watson as a “payday.”

The alleged incidents involving Watson came during his tenure with the Houston Texans, who traded Watson to the Browns in March. The Texans in turn recently reached confidential settlements with 30 women with claims related to Watson after being accused of enabling his behavior, including giving him nondisclosure agreements to have the women sign.

The Browns banked on him despite the controversy and gave him a record guaranteed contract of $230 million over five years.

Buzbee credited Solis in his statement Monday.

“This case started because one woman had the fortitude to step forward and make her voice heard,” Buzbee said. “Her courage inspired many others with the same experience. None of this saga would have occurred without that one brave voice. One person can make a difference.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deshaun Watson settles three more sexual misconduct lawsuits

