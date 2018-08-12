Browns QB coach says Baker Mayfield still ‘has a long way to go’

Tyrod Taylor will remain the Browns starting quarterback.

Cleveland selected Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma with the top pick in the 2018 draft and he impressed in his preseason debut. But, Browns quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said Sunday the team is “sticking with the plan.”

"(Taylor is) our guy, and that's what he is,'' Zampese said (via Cleveland.com). "And to keep bringing it up is the only reason why anybody put a cloud in anybody's head. So let's get on with him being the guy and let's get on to playing and winning and doing what we're supposed to do and what we're here for.''

Mayfield completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns Thursday in the Browns’ 20-10 victory over the Giants. Zampese discussed Mayfield’s performance with reporters.

"He's had 22 preseason NFL snaps,'' Zampese said. "He has a long way to go and we're encouraged with where he's at right now.

"(Mayfield) did a great job. I'm really excited to see what's next. It's always good to see what you have live."

Taylor, who was acquired from the Bills in March, threw for 99 yards and a score in his first preseason game with Cleveland. Zampese said he’s an “untapped player in the league.”

"It's the tip of the iceberg for Tyrod,'' Zampese said. "He's done some really nice things so far in the league and I think it's only going to get better.''

The Browns will play the Bills in their second preseason game Friday. They’ll face the Steelers in Week 1 action Sept. 9.