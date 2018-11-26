Browns QB Baker Mayfield criticizes former coach Hue Jackson after win over Bengals

Hue Jackson didn't get the warmest of welcomes when he faced his former team Sunday.

First, Damarious Randall appeared to troll the former Browns coach by handing Jackson the ball he intercepted from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. Then, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed Jackson after the game, avoiding a hug from the coach that helped select him as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Mayfield was asked about Jackson after the game.

"He left Cleveland and goes down to Cincinnati? I don't know, it's just somebody that was in our locker room asking for us to play for him, and then goes to a different team we play twice a year," he said. "Everybody can have their spin on it, but that's how I feel."

#Browns Baker Mayfield admitted he didn’t like Hue Jackson defecting to the #Bengals so soon. Gave him a chilly reception pic.twitter.com/hF480gMc7N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 25, 2018

Jackson spent just over two seasons as the Browns head coach before being fired Oct. 29. The Bengals then hired him as a special assistant.

Cleveland's 35-20 win, behind Mayfield's four touchdowns, Sunday snapped a 25-game road losing streak that dated back to Oct. 11, 2015.

Mayfield's treatment of Jackson continued to be a talking point Monday, as some defended him but other said he didn't treat Jackson fairly.

On "First Take," former NFL player and commentator Damien Woody likened Jackson's move to the Bengals to Mayfield's transfer from Texas Tech to Oklahoma, punctuating his hot take with, "Baker Mayfield needs to grow up." That part of Woody's comments apparently touched a nerve with Mayfield, who clapped back in comments on First Take's social media.

"Not even comparable," Mayfield wrote (via Bleacher Report). "I didn't lose 30+ games be fake and then do that. I wasn't gonna have a scholarship. Good try though buddy."

