Browns pull Bernie Kosar from pregame radio show for $19K bet he made

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar placed a costly bet in Week 18. Not only did Kosar lose a $19,000 wager on the Browns — who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-14 — but the bet also cost him a spot on the team's pregame radio show.

Kosar confirmed Sunday that the team told him his "services are no longer desired or needed" and that he was "shocked" by the decision. A spokesperson for the Browns later confirmed Kosar was pulled specifically because of the league's gambling policy.

"We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms," the Browns spokesperson said, "his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy."

Statement from #Browns spokesman on Bernie Kosar no longer being part of team’s radio programming pic.twitter.com/6IzIazVK9P — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 8, 2023

Kosar's bet was reportedly the first legal sports wager in the state of Ohio. He also said any money he won on the bet would be donated to charity. Nevertheless, the NFL forbids any team personnel from sports gambling, including part-time employees as well as "club employees, game-day stadium personnel and other staff," per the league rulebook.

Kosar played his first nine seasons as a quarterback in the league with the Browns from 1985-1993 after he was drafted first overall in the 1985 supplemental draft. He went 53-51-1 and threw for 21,904 yards, 116 touchdowns and 81 interceptions.