Browns place second-round tender on restricted free agent RB Kareem Hunt

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) got a second-round tender from the Browns. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

If a team wants to make a run at Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt in restricted free agency, it won’t be cheap.

The Browns placed a second-round tender on Hunt, whose off-field issues have been a bigger part of his career than winning an NFL rushing title his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns also released safety Morgan Burnett, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tagging Hunt with such a high tender practically means he won’t be switching teams, even though some teams might not even consider it given his history.

Kareem Hunt’s history didn’t dissuade Browns

Hunt led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie for the Chiefs in 2017 and looked like a future star. Then a video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman was released, and the Chiefs cut him.

Hunt signed with the Browns, served an eight-game suspension last season and then came back to a limited role behind Nick Chubb. Then in January he had an embarrassing traffic stop, though he was not cited for marijuana possession. He could still face discipline from the NFL.

Despite all of the red flags, Hunt is still a talented back and just 24 years old. The high tender on Hunt likely means he won’t be moving on from Cleveland as a restricted free agent.

More from Yahoo Sports: