Browns mourn the loss of 'beloved' bullmastiff mascot Swagger at 6 years old

The Browns are mourning the loss of a beloved family member. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns are mourning the loss of their mascot, Swagger.

The team made the announcement on Friday that the six-year-old dog that made regular appearances at team events and ran out of the tunnel on game days died at six years old after a battle with cancer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Swagger was known to Browns fans and drew wider fame when he was seen at team facilities on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” when the show covered the Browns prior to the 2018 season.

Swagger, a 145-pound bullmastiff, was the team’s first live mascot, according to the Browns. His son SJ took over as mascot in Week 10 last season and will continue in the role.

More from Yahoo Sports: