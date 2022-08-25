  • Oops!
Browns lineman Joel Bitonio stands by 'Cleveland against the world' comments

Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
·2 min read
In this article:
BEREA, Ohio — Joel Bitonio's comments in the days after the Browns' preseason opener at Jacksonville certainly caught people's attention.

Bitonio, the Browns All-Pro left guard, spoke two days after Deshaun Watson made his only preseason appearance on Aug. 12 against the Jaguars. Watson, who has agreed to an 11-game suspension in a settlement with the NFL, was greeted with loud boos from those in attendance that night.

"You know, I think once Deshaun came out of the game we got booed less, but you go to a road game they boo you anyway, so you know what I mean?" Bitonio said on Aug. 14. "So we'll see how it goes. I'm sure, it seems like more than ever, Cleveland against the world, so we'll be ready for it."

There was some blowback to Bitonio's comments on social media, as well as on sports talk radio. There were some who felt he was using Watson as a rallying point for the team.

Joel Bitonio stood by his "Cleveland against the world" comments.

Bitonio was asked about that reaction on Wednesday. He stood by what he said, while also making sure there was clarity to the point he was making.

"I noticed, and what I said was, we’re going to go to stadiums and we’re going to get booed by people no matter who’s playing quarterback for us and as a team we come out and say, ‘Cleveland against the world,’" Bitonio said. "If people want to take that in the wrong context or talk about it in the wrong context, that’s their opinion.

"But I know we have good people on this team that are working hard and trying to be the best for the Cleveland Browns, and that’s where I am at as a player who has been here for nine years, and if someone wants to think that I don’t love and appreciate things in my life, that’s their opinion. But I know where I’m at and where I’m at with Cleveland and the people on this team.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Joel Bitonio stands by 'Cleveland against the world' comments

