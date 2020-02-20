Browns' lineman arrested with over 150 pounds of marijuana

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 15: Offensive tackle Greg Robinson #78 of the Cleveland Browns on the bench during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Just when it seemed that perhaps the Cleveland Browns had received every piece of bad news they could possibly get out of their system, one of their players has popped up in a police report with a nearly comical of illegal product.

According to police reports, Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson was caught in possession of approximately 157 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday.

Browns’ OT Greg Robinson was alleged to have 157 pounds - 157 pounds! - of marijuana in “several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area” in El Paso, Texas today. pic.twitter.com/O7UyfW7AqO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

If you’re wondering “Is 157 pounds a lot of marijuana?”: Yes! It is! 157 pounds is A LOT of marijuana. For reference, if you are curious, the lightest player in the NFL last season was Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, officially listed at 168 pounds. An NFL wide receiver’s weight worth of marijuana is a lot of marijuana.

Robinson and college teammate Jaquan Bray were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A U.S. Border Patrol canine unit alerted the police to their vehicle, with a search revealing the massive amounts of the marijuana inside several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area. The scale of the operation has elevated up the chain of command in the American justice system, with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Border Patrol officially investigating the case.

If convicted, Robinson and Bray face up to 20 years in federal prison.

