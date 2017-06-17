Browns' Garrett has sprained foot, expected to be in camp

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett listens to his coaches during NFL football rookie minicamp, in Berea, Ohio. Myles Garrett limped off the field Wednesday, June 14, 2017 a scary sight for the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall draft pick sustained an injury to his left foot late in practice while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has a sprained left foot, but is expected to be ready for training camp next month.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft injured his foot late in practice Wednesday. The Browns waited until Garrett received a second opinion before providing an update Saturday.

The team said Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist with OrthoCarolina, agreed with a diagnosis by team physician Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals that Garrett has a lateral foot sprain. He was spotted in a walking boot on Friday at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

It's good news for the Browns, who were concerned when Garrett went down without any contact while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. Garrett had been slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring.

The Browns recently signed the former Texas A&M star to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.

---

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL