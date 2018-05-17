Browns to be featured team on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

After a winless season, the Browns will be selected as the featured team on this summer’s HBO series "Hard Knocks".

"Hard Knocks," which debuted with the Ravens in 2001, focuses on the daily lives of the team's players and coaches as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Browns were outscored by nearly 200 points last season while joining the 2008 Lions as the only teams to complete a season 0-16. Despite annually finishing among the worst teams in the NFL, Cleveland has some intrigue entering 2018's season after selecting Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall and completely overhauling its roster.

Mayfield was known as a vocal leader who sometimes bordered on the line of inappropriate during his time at Oklahoma. A fiery competitor, Mayfield should provide some fireworks as he gets ready for his first NFL season.