Browns fan suffers horrific fall before Titans game
A Cleveland Browns fan suffered a horrific fall while tailgating ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
The man was standing on top of a vehicle and suddenly crashed to the ground as he appeared to lose his balance.
The scary incident was captured in the background of a local news telecast.
Browns season getting off to a great start. @NotJackKemp @bracketdan @PFTCommenter @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/vMGpoWMfbH
— Adam Fullerton (@TheFullerTron) September 8, 2019
Thankfully, the fan appeared to be ok after receiving treatment from paramedics.
My dude is alive and refusing to go to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4ipywWGgEh
— Adam Fullerton (@TheFullerTron) September 8, 2019
He was later transported to the hospital.
Concussion protocol wins again. He’s going to the hospital pic.twitter.com/ijEYQk1WsD
— Adam Fullerton (@TheFullerTron) September 8, 2019