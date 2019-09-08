Browns fan suffers horrific fall before Titans game

Sporting News

A Cleveland Browns fan suffered a horrific fall while tailgating ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

The man was standing on top of a vehicle and suddenly crashed to the ground as he appeared to lose his balance.

The scary incident was captured in the background of a local news telecast.

Thankfully, the fan appeared to be ok after receiving treatment from paramedics.

He was later transported to the hospital.


