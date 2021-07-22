Browns Expands Into Kids’ Wear

LONDON — British fashion retailer Browns has added kids’ wear to its offering.

Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns, said the expansion into children’s clothing is “a natural evolution,” especially with the baby boom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even if just with our internal teams, it feels like half the team is on maternity leave,” she said.

Another reason is that Petersson has seen more and more brands start to do mini-me versions of the runway looks, and she thinks “they are so damn cute,” and “we felt we could really have some fun here.”

“There’s an amazing offering of beautiful luxury and specialist kids’ wear and the specialists out there…and that’s great, but our customers want the Browns version of,” she added. “We are always looking for new fun ideas. It is driving the internal team crazy, but this felt like something so much fun that we could really Browns-ify and make it our own, as we did with bridal.”

The result is a full range of items across apparel and accessories from 35 brands, including Bonpoint, Monnalisa, and Mini Rodini, as well as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Chloe, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Moncler, Rick Owens, Stella McCartney, Stone Island, and Versace, catering to from newborn to 16 years old.

Some 16 of them will be available in the Browns East kids’ wear pop-up, and online from Thursday, and the others will drop in the coming months. Highlights include inaugural kids’ wear offerings from ERL, Off-White, Palm Angels, and exclusive capsules from Hunza Baby G and Zimmermann.

Petersson added that she is in conversation about potential collaborations with several young designers who may have never thought about doubling down on this market. She also mentioned that Browns will also offer kids’ skiwear in winter.

To mark the launch, the children of Browns employees were commissioned to reimagine the Browns logo with their vivid, wide-eyed imaginations.

The retailer has also released a fashion editorial titled “Honey, I Shrunk the Fashion,” in which child models took up the roles of mini fashion editor, stylist, model, and hair and makeup artist.

