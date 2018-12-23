Browns eliminated from playoff contention

The Cleveland Browns have missed the playoffs for the 16th year in a row.

This time around, the Browns have hope for the future.

Cleveland (6-7-1) officially was knocked out of playoff contention after the Tennessee Titans held off the Washington Redskins 25-16 on Saturday evening. The Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002 and have not won a postseason contest since 1994.

The familiar ending does not fully reflect the Browns' trajectory heading into next season. Cleveland went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017 before reversing its trajectory this season thanks in large part to the addition of quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Cleveland has won four of its past five games as it looks to compete in 2019. The Browns' final two games of the regular season are at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) and on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (8-6).

--Field Level Media