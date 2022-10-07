Browns DE Myles Garrett to return vs. Chargers less than 2 weeks after car crash

Myles Garrett will take the field on Sunday, less than two weeks after he was injured in a serious car crash, the Cleveland Browns confirmed on Friday.

The defensive end was officially removed from their injury report after his crash last month, which left him with a shoulder and bicep injury and kept him out of last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

"Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday, via ESPN. "Excited to have him back out there."

Garrett was driving on Sept. 26 when his Porsche reportedly went off the road when as he swerved to avoid an animal and “overcorrected,” causing his car to flip into a ditch. He and a female passenger both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

He sustained a shoulder sprain, bicep strain and minor lacerations, bumps and bruises in the crash.

Garrett was reportedly driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, and was cited for speeding and failing to control his vehicle. It marked the eighth speeding ticket Garrett has received since 2017.

“I gotta be smart overall with driving,” Garrett said, adding that the incident was “a hell of an event.”

“Don’t take it for granted. Be grateful that I’m still able to be here.”

The former No. 1 overall pick has three sacks, four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble so far this season for the Browns, his sixth in the league. The 26-year-old is in the third year of a five-year, $125 million deal.

The Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, where they are listed as a +2.5-point underdog on BetMGM.