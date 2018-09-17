Browns cut Zane Gonzalez and sign new kicker

There was but one surety after the Cleveland Browns’ latest devastating loss, on Sunday in New Orleans: they’d be looking for a new kicker.

Zane Gonalez missed two field goals and two extra points in the game, eight points Cleveland absolutely needed in a game it lost by three.

And we were right: the Browns already have a new kicker.

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly signing Greg Joseph to replace Zane Gonzalez. (AP)

Greg Joseph reportedly signed

Via multiple reports, the Browns are signing Greg Joseph to replace Gonzalez, who had missed three of his five field goal attempts in two games this season.

Joseph, an undrafted rookie, spent training camp with the Miami Dolphins. He lost out to seventh-round draft pick Jason Sanders for the job with Miami.

Time will tell, of course, but Joseph may not be much better than Gonzalez: at Florida Atlantic, he made just 69.5 percent of his field goals, including 15-of-21 kicks (71.4 percent) as a fifth-year senior in 2017.

Zane Gonzalez was playing injured

Meanwhile, Gonzalez may be getting a bit of a raw deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the second-year player was kicking with a groin injury, which he was getting an MRI for on Monday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot tweeted that the Browns had informed Gonzalez that he’s getting released; however, if Gonzalez is injured, the team must either waive him with the injured designation, or he could receive an injury settlement.

