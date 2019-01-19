New Browns coach Kitchens adds assistants, 'Bama coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) -- New Browns coach Freddie Kitchens added seven assistants to his staff, including Tosh Lupoi, Alabama's defensive coordinator last season.

Lupoi will coach Cleveland's defensive line. He spent five seasons working under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide, who were recently beaten by Clemson in the national championship game.

Kitchens also hired Chris Jones (senior defensive assistant), Joe Whitt (pass game coordinator/secondary coach), Al Holcomb (run game coordinator/linebackers coach), John Lilly (tight ends), John Parrella (assistant defensive line) and Jeff Blasko (assistant offensive line).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones has coached in the Canadian Football League since 2002. He was Saskatchewan's coach and general manager the past three seasons and was a graduate assistant with Alabama in 1997 when Kitchens was a senior quarterback.

Also, Kitchens is keeping Adam Henry (wide receivers) and DeWayne Walker (defensive backs).

Holcomb spent the past six seasons in Arizona. This past season, he worked with new Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was fired after one season as Cardinals coach.

Kitchens hired former former Tampa Bay coordinator Todd Monken to run his offense. However, Kitchens intends to continue calling plays following his stellar eight-week stint as the Browns' interim coordinator.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL