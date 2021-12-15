Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19; Baker Mayfield reportedly headed to COVID list

The NFL's COVID-19 outbreak is continuing to hit the Cleveland Browns pretty hard, and it's not just the players. The Browns announced on Wednesday morning that head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19, as has acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell.

Stefanski, who has been fully vaccinated and received the booster, will continue coaching virtually and is currently reporting no symptoms. However, unless he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart by Saturday, he won't be able to coach the Browns in person when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. If he can't be there, the Browns announced that special teams coordinator Mike Preifer will act as head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call the plays.

Baker Mayfield will reportedly be added to list

The Browns have been decimated by COVID-19. Thirteen players are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list and more are likely coming. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberley A. Martin, quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Troy Hill will be added to the list sometime on Wednesday. Safety John Johnson will also be added, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Vaccinated players will be able to come off the list once they've had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but Browns players will have one fewer day than normal to do that because they're playing on Saturday this week.

Despite that, the NFL is not considering postponing their game against the Raiders.