Browns coach Freddie Kitchens sports 'Pittsburgh Started It' shirt ahead of Week 13 rematch

Browns fans still have sour feelings over the brawl against the Steelers that saw Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maybe two weeks between matchups wasn’t enough time for things to calm down between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Or maybe there’s just no turning back now.

Either way, tensions are as high as ever heading into a Week 13 rematch between the two AFC North rivals — and Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is doing his part to stir things up even more.

Kitchens was spotted wearing a “Pittsburgh Started It” T-shirt ahead of what’s expected to be a tense meeting on Sunday.

Actually, “tense” might be an understatement.

A rivalry that was already heated was kicked into overdrive two weeks ago when the Browns’ Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at his head in the final seconds of a 21-7 Cleveland victory. The ensuing brawl led to numerous fines and penalties with Garrett getting suspended indefinitely.

The defensive end won’t be the only member of the brawl to miss the rematch. The Steelers benched Rudolph after Week 12 and announced Devlin Hodges will start at QB.

It shouldn’t matter too much who is on the field for either side in this one. The intensity probably won’t get any higher as is.

Although if Kitchens were to wear the t-shirt into Heinz Field on Sunday, that would certainly do it.

