Browns CB Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson remains hospitalized after his liver was lacerated in practice when a teammate landed on him.

The team said Johnson, who is in his first season with Cleveland, was admitted to University Hospitals on Wednesday after getting hurt.

Johnson is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation.

The Browns signed Johnson, a first-round draft pick by Houston in 2015, to a one-year, $3.5 million contract this off-season . The 28 year-old has been slowed by numerous injuries during his NFL career. He spent last season with Buffalo after four with the Texans.

Earlier this week, Johnson said he hoped to battle for a starting job in training camp.

Johnson’s injury is the most serious for the Browns, who have had more than their share already in coach Kevin Stefanski's first camp.

On Tuesday, star running back Nick Chubb sustained a concussion when he was tackled by linebacker Mack Wilson. A day later, Wilson sustained a hyperextended left knee and is expected to miss significant time.

The Browns are also missing defensive end Myles Garrett (hamstring) and starting centre JC Tretter (knee surgery).

Tom Withers, The Associated Press