Browns’ Baker Mayfield to Duke Johnson: ‘You can get out of the way or you can join us’

Baker Mayfield does not seem pleased with Duke Johnson.

The 25-year-old running back asked the Browns to move him this offseason and he repeated his request during the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Mayfield, who is entering his second season as the Browns quarterback, was asked about Johnson when he met with reporters Tuesday.

“That’s something that we’ve been dealing with for a while,’’ Mayfield said. “If we have guys that want to be here, they’ll show that, they’ll voice that. Obviously, he’s going to handle his stuff how he wants, but you’re either on this train or you’re not, it’s moving. You can get out of the way or you can join us.’’

Cleveland is expected to start Nick Chubb — who impressed as a rookie — at running back this season and Johnson was pushed further down the depth chart when the team signed Kareem Hunt in February.

Hunt will serve an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy to start 2019.

“(Johnson’s) got to do his job,’’ Mayfield said. “He said he’s a professional, I hope he does his job.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not happy about it. It’s just the way he’s handled it. It can be a stir-up in the media, it can be however it wants, but if somebody wants to be here, they’ll be here in that situation. You’ve got guys within our locker room that are dying to get playing time, that are dying to be here, and I get it.”

LIVE: Baker Mayfield at the podium. https://t.co/ruiLr4S2vP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 4, 2019

Johnson received a career-low 40 carries and rushed for just 201 yards on the ground last season. He added 429 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he’s still planning for Johnson to have a role with the team.

“Duke is a Cleveland Brown,” Kitchens told reporters. “He’s a part of the team, we’re going to have a plan for Duke and I expect him to have a good year.”

The Jets, Texans and Eagles all reportedly had some level of interest in Johnson this offseason.



