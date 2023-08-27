Browns add backfield depth, acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. in trade from Patriots for T Wheatley

FILE - New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Looking to bolster their backfield depth, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Strong Jr. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in a trade with the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to bolster their backfield depth behind star Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns acquired running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday in a trade with the New England Patriots.

The Browns sent offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to the Patriots for Strong, a fourth-round pick last season by New England.

Cleveland made the move two days before NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 53.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong, who played at South Dakota State, appeared in 15 games as a rookie. He gained 100 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown, adding seven catches for 42 yards.

With second-year back Jerome Ford out with a hamstring injury, Cleveland has been looking to add another experienced runner to slot behind Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler who for a career-high 1,525 yards last season.

The Browns recently signed running back Jordan Wilkins, who had one carry, a fumble and a bad exchange with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Saturday's exhibition loss at Kansas City.

Cleveland's running back room has been in flux since the team decided not to re-sign Kareem Hunt during the off-season and D'Ernest Johnson signed as a free agent with Jacksonville.

Wheatley wasn't guaranteed a roster spot with Cleveland. He's been supplanted on the depth chart by rookie Dawand Jones, who has had a solid training camp and preseason.

