Brown's 22 helps Oregon hold off Portland State 95-84

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Elijah Brown heard about the one that got away and kept his Oregon teammate from his first triple-double.

Finding out that his missed layup kept Troy Brown from the first such feat by a Duck in 15 years didn't help.

''Man, makes me feel even better, thank you,'' Elijah Brown said. ''He'll have more opportunities, though, so be on the watch because I'm not missing that again.''

Elijah Brown scored 22 points, and Payton Pritchard and Kenny Wooten had 18 each to help Oregon fend off Portland State 95-84 on Wednesday night.

Troy Brown finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Ducks (8-3). Wooten, also a freshman, was 8 of 8 with five dunks and six blocked shots.

Paul White added 15 points for Oregon, which has won three in a row since losing three of its previous four games.

The Ducks shot 32 of 64 overall and 11 of 27 from 3-point range (40.7 percent). The Pac-12 leaders from the foul line also made 20 of 26 free throws.

''I didn't think we took many bad shots at all,'' Oregon coach Dana Altman said. ''I thought our ball movement was good.''

Bryce Canda scored 26 of his career-high points in the second half to lead the Vikings (8-3). Deontae North added 23.

After trailing by 14 points early in the second half, Portland State twice cut the deficit to two before Elijah Brown scored six points during a 10-2 run that put Oregon back in control. Brown had 14 points in the second half.

However, he did hear about that missed layup late in the game from his namesake. Instead of becoming the first Duck since Luke Jackson in 2002 to get the triple, Troy Brown settled for his third straight double-double.

''He said 'You know you missed that layup and I was about to get my first career triple-double,''' Elijah Brown said. ''I do feel bad. I'll just have to make the next one I guess. I'll take accountability for the mistake that I made missing that layup.