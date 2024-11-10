Brown's 21 lead Nicholls State past Mississippi University for Women 93-44

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III's 21 points helped Nicholls State defeat Mississippi University for Women 93-44 on Saturday night.

Brown shot 8 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (1-2). Jamal West added 13 points while going 5 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Caleb Robinson had 13 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

Chris Evans led the way for the Owls with 11 points. Eric Bass added nine points for Mississippi University for Women. James Dukes had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press