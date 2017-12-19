Brown's 18 points leads Baylor past Nicholls State, 85-43

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) -- Baylor coach Kim Mulkey made it a priority to schedule a game in southeast Louisiana, giving center Kalani Brown and freshman guard Moon Ursin a chance to play in front of family around the holidays.

The two players' performances delighted of a throng of green-clad fans in the stands behind the Baylor bench.

Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ursin scored 11 points in her first career start, and No. 6 Baylor defeated Nicholls State 85-43 on Monday night.

''I wanted these kids to be able to come back to Louisiana,'' said Mulkey, who also grew up in south Louisiana and was an AAU teammate of Nicholls State coach DoBee Plaisance. ''Just get 'em back home and let people see 'em.''

Lauren Cox scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting for Baylor (10-1), which also finished with a 55-23 rebounding advantage en route to its seventh straight victory.

Tykeria Williams scored 21 for Nicholls State (5-5), but she had little help as the Colonels saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

''Ty's incredible,'' Plaisance said. ''As gifted and talented as she is, she can go out and put these numbers up whether it's against Baylor or a conference opponent.''

Kristy Wallace added 14 points for the Lady Bears, who outshot Nicholls 55.9 percent (33 of 59) to 28.3 percent (17 of 60).

Nicholls was able to keep the game competitive through the first quarter, largely because the Lady Bears' shooters needed a few minutes to find their range after an hour-long bus ride from New Orleans, where they'd spent the weekend and attended the Saints' victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

''I got off to a slow start offensively, but my team was able to pick up the slack so it really didn't matter,'' Brown said.

Baylor led just 12-10 late in the first period and was still as close as 23-17 early in the second period when Nicholls' Tia Charles fed Cassidy Barrios for a layup.