Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG) wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Joins the 1% for the Planet Community

Brownie's Marine Group, Inc.
·5 min read
Brownie&#39;s Marine Group, Inc.
Brownie's Marine Group, Inc.

Pompano Beach, Florida, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.’s (OTCQB:BWMG), (“BWMG” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, BLU3, Inc. is excited to announce their recent partnership with 1% for the Planet.

We know that our planet needs our help, and we understand the uphill battle required to maintain a healthy planet for future generations. And at BLU3, we are ready and proud to take on this challenge with 1% for the Planet. By donating 1% of our annual sales to non-profits focused on improving the state of marine environments around the world, we are one step closer to achieving a healthy and sustainable planet.

Earth is the only planet in existence that has a continuity of life. This fact alone generates an imperative sense of urgency to protect it. It’s our collective responsibility to raise awareness and promote change so generations to come can continue to live longer, better and healthier. And since the ocean is the largest ecosystem on Earth – covering more than 70% of the entire globe – we are making it our mission here at BLU3 to protect and preserve our ocean and marine life.

What is BLU3 doing to help?

We joined the 1% for the Planet community in January of 2022 to hold ourselves accountable, and to actively support businesses seeking solutions that pave the way for environmental change. 1% for the Planet consists of a large network of like-minded brands that share a similar mission–one that hopes to achieve a healthy planet for all.

As a proud partner, we are committed to confronting these issues through knowledge and education while leveraging branding and marketing opportunities where we see fit. BLU3 has pledged 1% of sales to support ocean-minded non-profits of our choosing that are dedicated to long-term solutions and change.

Why it matters

The ocean is considered Earth’s life support system because it:

  • Supplies over half of the oxygen we breathe.

  • Regulates the climate and reduces climate change impacts.

  • Supports livelihoods that stimulate global and local economies.

  • Contains essential ingredients necessary for vital medicines.

  • Supports a diversity of life.

  • Creates the ability for discovery and exploration– a unique way for adventurers to find beauty, inspiration & recreation.

The assumption that the ocean is limitless, abundant and immune to human touch has become obsolete thanks to scientific research and study. As scientists have begun to identify the negative impacts from overfishing, climate change, pollution, invasive species and other serious forms of human exploitation, we’ve determined the risks that are negatively impacting the ocean, waterways and natural environment. And while we cannot reverse the damage that’s been done, we can do our part to prevent it from worsening.

Consider getting involved

We encourage other companies, brands, and non-profits to join the movement. Think of 1% for the Planet as a way to pay rent to the planet. By donating 1% of your total annual sales to environmental non-profits, your brand is enacting real change. Not only will this partnership echo your passion for environmental health, but it will energize other organizations to join the initiative. While promoting this partnership to your customer base and beyond, your brand will also have a chance to build a community of recognition, support and patronage with loyal customers who also value and embrace this environmental purpose.

If you are a business owner, or wish to individually get involved, click here and become an advocate for change: https://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org When we work together, we can ensure a sustainable future.

If you are a non-profit and would like us to consider working with your organization to help heal the planet, we’d love to hear from you! Please send us a message at info@diveblu3.com with some details about the work that you do.

Stay updated on our progress

We are already making headway with several non-profit organizations to support their efforts. As these collaborations come to life, we will be sending out updates about the accomplishments made as a result of our partnership. To stay tuned, sign up for our newsletter at www.diveblu3.com.

“Far and away, the greatest threat to the ocean, and thus to ourselves, is ignorance. But we can do something about that.” – Sylvia Earle

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has four subsidiaries: Brownie’s Third Lung; BLU3, Inc.; LW Americas; and Submersible Systems, Inc. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.
For more information, visit: www.BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

About 1% for the Planet

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure that the planet and its future generations thrive. The organization inspires businesses and individuals to support environmental non-profits through membership and everyday actions, making environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advertising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

By contributing 1% of annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental non-profits around the globe. Non-profits are approved based on referrals, track record, and environmental focus, with thousands of non-profits worldwide holding current approval. The global network of 1% for the Planet consists of businesses, individuals, and nonprofits working together toward a better future for all. visit: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.

Source: Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc.
Contact Information: (954)-462-5570
investors@browniesmarinegroup.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Nordic course passes stress test ahead of 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

    Biathlon athletes and volunteers alike tested their skills ahead of the 2023 Canada Winter Games this weekend. There were 55 competitors from across Canada and parts of the United States for the regional North American Open Biathlon event at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. Athletes were able to familiarize themselves with the new course, and volunteers had the chance to learn what roles they'll be expected to take on during next year's event. About 80 volunteers will be

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.