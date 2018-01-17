Brown, Wade star as Kansas State routs No. 4 Oklahoma 87-69

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) -- Barry Brown missed a potential game-winner at Kansas last weekend, an off-balance shot he was never supposed to take, and spent the next couple days ruing the missed opportunity.

Kansas State's gritty junior guard made up for it Tuesday night.

Brown poured in 24 points, locked down defensively on Oklahoma star Trae Young, and ultimately led the plucky, defensive-minded Wildcats to an 87-69 upset of the fourth-ranked Sooners.

''Barry did everything,'' Kanas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''He's taken his game to another level.''

On this night, so did the rest of the Wildcats.

Dean Wade added 21 points, Cartier Diarra had 16 and Xavier Sneed finished with 13 as the Wildcats (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) won their sixth straight over the Sooners at Bramlage Coliseum.

''You have a heart-breaker at Kansas. They could have easily put their heads down. But they came back tonight and played at a really high level,'' Weber said. ''We did a lot of really good things.''

Young was held to 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting, his fewest since scoring 15 in his college debut. He also was 2 of 10 from the 3-point line and committed 12 turnovers against six assists.

''I didn't do very well tonight. I played terrible,'' the freshman guard said. ''I blame a lot of the loss on me. All of the loss on me. I didn't play very well tonight.''

Rashard Odomes had 16 points and Brady Manek had 12 for the Sooners (14-3, 4-2), but he was abused by Wade at the defensive end as his team tried to dig out of a massive second-half hole.

''They were very good,'' said Sooners coach Lon Kruger, who's had a tough time against his alma mater over the years. ''They were executing very well and making shots. That's a good combination.''

It was the Wildcats' first win against a ranked team in four tries this season, and their first win over a top-5 team since beating the then-No. 1 Sooners two years ago.