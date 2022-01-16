Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

  • Washington guard Cole Bajema, right, looks to shoot against Stanford forward Jaiden Delaire, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    1/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Washington guard Cole Bajema, right, looks to shoot against Stanford forward Jaiden Delaire, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    2/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Stanford forward Lukas Kisunas, left, grabs a rebound as Washington forward Jackson Grant (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    3/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Stanford forward Lukas Kisunas, left, grabs a rebound as Washington forward Jackson Grant (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to pass around the defense of Washington guard Daejon Davis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    4/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to pass around the defense of Washington guard Daejon Davis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Washington forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. passes the ball against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    5/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Washington forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. passes the ball against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) breaks away after a turnover as Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    6/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) breaks away after a turnover as Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) and forward Nate Roberts, left, defend as Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    7/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) and forward Nate Roberts, left, defend as Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Stanford forward James Keefe, right, passes the ball around Washington forward Nate Roberts, left, and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    8/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Stanford forward James Keefe, right, passes the ball around Washington forward Nate Roberts, left, and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • Washington guard PJ Fuller (4) drives past Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    9/9

    Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

    Washington guard PJ Fuller (4) drives past Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington guard Cole Bajema, right, looks to shoot against Stanford forward Jaiden Delaire, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Stanford forward Lukas Kisunas, left, grabs a rebound as Washington forward Jackson Grant (12) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to pass around the defense of Washington guard Daejon Davis (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. passes the ball against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) breaks away after a turnover as Stanford forward Spencer Jones (14) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington guard Jamal Bey (5) and forward Nate Roberts, left, defend as Stanford forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to shoot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Stanford forward James Keefe, right, passes the ball around Washington forward Nate Roberts, left, and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington guard PJ Fuller (4) drives past Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
·1 min read

SEATTLE (AP) Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64 on Saturday.

Washington led 59-43 with about 11 minutes left before Stanford went on a 10-0 run that was snapped by a 3-pointer by UW's Daejon Davis. That 3 with 7:56 left would be Washington's last made basket.

Still, the Huskies held their lead and were up 65-61 going into the final minute. Stanford drew within two when Lukas Kisunas made two free throws. Brown, who made 8 of 11 free throws, had a key miss when he went to the line with 15 seconds left but the Huskies were able to hold on.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 11 points for Washington (8-7, 3-2).

Brandon Angel led Stanford (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) with 13 points off the bench Kisunas had 10 points and 12 rebounds. No Stanford starter scored in double figures.

Bey scored all 17 of his points in the first half, which included four 3-pointers in six tries. The Huskies led by nine before a 13-0 run gave them a 39-17 lead with about five minutes left. Washington led 43-25 at halftime.

Up next for Stanford is a road game against sixth-ranked Arizona on Thursday. Washington is scheduled to play at Oregon State on Thursday.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

    HOUSTON (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record. The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • UEFA reviews the Champions League 2021/22

    Discover some of the highlights and reviews of the Champions League 2021/22 made by UEFA.