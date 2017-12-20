Brown scores 18, Bradley beats SE Missouri State 75-67

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Darrell Brown scored 18 points, Elijah Childs added a career-high 15 and Bradley beat Southeast Missouri State 75-67 on Wednesday.

Bradley (10-2) is off to its best start since beginning the 1985-86 season with a 31-1 record.

Luuk van Bree chipped in 14 points and Nate Kennell 12 for Bradley, which has won back-to-back road games. The Braves entered as the nation's fourth-ranked defense, allowing only 58.5 points per game.

Brown scored six points during Bradley's 16-5 run to close the first half for a 41-29 lead. Childs had 13 points and six rebounds at the break.

Denzel Mahoney made 10 of 12 free throws and scored 17 points for SEMO (6-6). Ledarrius Brewer added 13 and Ray Kowalski 10.

Mahoney sank a deep 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for SEMO's second field goal in the final five minutes of the half.