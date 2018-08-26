Brown raring to go for Edinburgh after injury layoff

TOM Brown’s long-term ambition is to become a commercial pilot but before that the winger has set being part of the Edinburgh renaissance.

Last year was a breakthrough campaign for Edinburgh under new coach Richard Cockerill, but for the 28-year-old Brown it was one of personal frustration as he battled a hamstring injury.

That problem, which he suffered in November, ended up curtailing his season as he failed to break back into the high-flying Edinburgh team.

In his time off the pitch, Brown was able to get more flying time in with a view to becoming a pilot after his rugby career, but for now the plan is to make up for lost time in the capital.

“The summer has been good, coming off the back of a hamstring injury,” said Brown.

“I tore my hamstring, a full hamstring evulsion back in November which required surgery. It was a tough year last year, personally.

“It was great to see the club really progressing and great to be in an environment where we’re winning. That made the recovery process easier in itself. It’s been a good summer and a good pre-season and offseason so we’re ready and raring to go for the season ahead.

“I’ve got a few things going on off the field. I’m doing my flying, my PPL, I’m nearly qualified now so it’s brilliant to take your focus onto something else, particularly when you can’t do a whole lot around here.

“To put your focus on something else and set goals outside rugby is a huge advantage for me to have during the rehab process.

“I love the flying, it’s something I’d like to go into down the line. To get into commercial flying would be a dream for me to do but that’s in the future. At the moment rugby is the priority and it’s great to be back fit again.”

While Brown only managed only six appearances last season, he is determined to play a much bigger role this year as Edinburgh return to the Champions Cup for the first time in five years.

It was in Europe’s top competition that Brown experienced his greatest moment on a rugby field to date as he played all 80 minutes in a quarter-final win over French giants Toulouse at BT Murrayfield back in 2012.

And Brown is confident that the team can get back to that level as he targets an injury-free campaign.

He added: “My best memory at the club was playing against Toulouse here and getting the win and that’s where I felt the club should have been for the past five or six years that we’ve not been in the top tier.

“So to be back there is a huge bonus. As a club, it’s where we should be, mixing it up against some really good teams. It goes to show where the club is at the moment and a really exciting team to be involved with.

“For myself this year a big focus is my fitness. Off the back of a tough year with my hamstring injury, I just need to get that consistency back into playing and training.”

Brand ambassador, Tom Brown was speaking on behalf of Mitsubishi Motors, proud sponsors of Edinburgh Rugby.