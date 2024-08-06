Brown off to solid start as CFL starter with Ottawa Redblacks

It's back to the grind for Dru Brown and the Ottawa Redblacks.

Ottawa (5-2) comes off its bye week hosting Saskatchewan (5-3) on Thursday night. The Redblacks should be the fresher team given the Riders lost 42-31 to Edmonton on Saturday.

Ottawa also boasts a 4-0 home record and has won three straight overall as it chases its first CFL playoff berth since 2018.

Players readily welcome down time during an 18-game regular season. However, there's always the danger of a team losing its edge upon returning.

Last Thursday the B.C. Lions (5-3) came off their bye losing 25-0 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-6).

"You need time off … but I think we all understand it's pro football, it's execution-based and execution comes from focus and preparation," Brown said during a telephone interview.

"I think that's why you see in college football there are so many upsets because they're kids and they're not necessarily to that level where they're consistently executing at a high level and their preparation is completely tailored to what their coaches tell them to do.

"As pros and just with the guys we have, we know what it looks like, we know what we're supposed to do and we understand the game is a reflection of our preparation and execution."

The down time seems to have helped some of Ottawa's walking wounded as defensive back Brandin Dandridge (knee), returner DeVonte Dedmon (knee) and linebacker Frankie Griffin (hip) have all been full participants in practice although Dandridge won't play. Saskatchewan starter Trevor Harris (knee) has also resumed practising and also won't play, along with running back A.J. Ouellette (hip) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (elbow).

Ottawa is second in the East Division behind defending-champion Montreal (7-1). Saskatchewan is tied for tops in the West Division with B.C. with each having dropped two straight games.

Brown is in his first year as a CFL starter following three seasons in Winnipeg (2021-23) behind two-time league MVP Zach Collaros. The five-foot-11, 191-pound Brown has completed 145-of-221 passes (65.6 per cent) for 1,881 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

On July 14, Brown threw for a CFL-high 480 yards and two second-half TDs in a 37-34 victory over Edmonton.

Brown said his success is a byproduct of putting in the time to both learn his teammates' strengths and get on the same page with offensive coordinator Tommy Condell.

"There's a desire to improve every week and improvement isn't just physical, it's understanding what you're being asked to do," Brown said. "From a football sense it's just continuing to jell with your play-caller, spending time and building that relationship to see things eye to eye and continue to learn what Tommy's intentions are with certain things.

"I haven't played that much and it was kind of a blank canvas so I'm very open-minded to trying things. But I also play with a lot of conviction and belief in the scheme."

The process of getting on the same page with Condell, though, isn't always a seamless one.

"I don't want to be a yes man, I want to be extremely convicted in what we're doing," Brown said. "Sometimes there's friction but with two competitive people we don't take things personally.

"If you look at of the great duos of coordinators and quarterbacks, I think that's something they all have in common. It's a two-way street but I also understand he's my coach and I'll do what he tells me to but the time spent in the belief in one another comes from the belief in what we're doing."

Brown has the benefit of a receiving corps that includes veteran Americans Justin Hardy, Dominique Rhymes and Jaelon Acklin. Newcomer Kalil Pimpleton has excelled both on offence (16 catches, 289 yards, TD) and special teams (99-yard punt return TD in 33-6 win over Calgary on July 26).

Pimpleton, 25, had to be patient, though. The five-foot-seven, 172-pound dynamo impressed during training camp but Ottawa already had four veteran American receivers (Bralon Addison being the other) and returner Dedmon in its lineup.

"He (Pimpleton) is special," Brown said. "His ability to stay focused when he wasn't on the roster, I admire that because that's something I had to do early on in my career and it's not easy.

"That (Pimpleton's production) is the easiest thing for people to see but what many don't know is the type of dude he is … his energy is infectious, he's a very positive guy, extremely competitive and just encouraging of everyone.

"We have some really talented receivers in that room and it's not just physical ability … but our whole offensive unit has guys who are positive and on the same page, so to speak, as far as daily improvement."

