Brown looking to finish on a high at European Championships

Brown is making her comeback after a six-year injury absence. Pic: Ben Booth Photography

Sally Brown is determined to enjoy every last moment of her World Para Athletics European Championships experience as she prepares for her final event in Berlin.

Just getting to the start line has proved a marathon for the Northern Ireland sprinter, with six years of injury lay-offs threatening to derail a career that had yet to fully get going.

But Friday saw her complete the second event of the week with a gutsy run in the T47 100m final, adding to her outing in the 400m earlier in the week.

A medal wasn’t to come her way but with Saturday’s 200m still on her radar, one more chance to get on the podium is still to come.

Not that that achievement is the be-all and end-all of her time in the Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark.

“I just want to enjoy it, I really love doing the 200m and it is my favourite event, I’m just going to go out there and try a season’s best – that would be nice but I’m not putting too much expectation on myself,” she said.

“I’m excited for it, the 100m is a good base to get some speed in my legs while also getting the 400m out of there, it should be fun.

“The fact I was able to finish that without any direct pain in my feet was way more than I’ve been able to do previously which is good.

“Coming out here and doing well in the 400m was the main thing for me, that’s my main event and that really kick-started the week.”

Before attentions turned to the 200m however, Brown had a race over half the distance to focus on in Berlin – relieved to just be on the start-line for her second event of the week.

A strong run it may have been but her time of 13.56 seconds was only enough for fifth as gold went to Poland’s Alicja Jeromin.

But the 23-year-old still found the chance to run with a smile, an enjoyment she is keen to take forward into the next two years of racing.

“I am happy with that, I didn’t come last so that’s good,” added Brown, who was born with dysmelia in her lower arms.



“Coming into the 100m I wasn’t really nervous, I just wanted to have fun and I did.

“I went into the race knowing it isn’t my strongest event, I am better at the 200m and 400m so it was just a bit of fun.

“I think I executed it okay and I am happy that I finished it. It is nice be able to go out there and not have any nerves or be stressed and just be able to enjoy it. I think I ran close to a season’s best and that’s all I can ask for.”

